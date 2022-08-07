PM Narendra Modi chairs 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The meeting aims to pave the way for synergies toward a new era of collaboration and co-operation between Centre and States and Union Territories. As part of preparations for the meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June this year which was chaired by the Prime Minister.

This meeting is very important as the country enters Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of India hosting the G-20 Presidency and Summit next year. This is the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019. AIR Correspondent reports that the meeting will also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that States can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform.