PM Narendra Modi chairs 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi chairs the 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog via video conferencing.

Foundation of India’s development is that Centre & States work together and head towards a certain direction & make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts says PM Modi.

In the COVID period we saw how Centre and States worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, when we are going to complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meet becomes even more significant says PM Modi.

In past few yrs, we saw that opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination & health facilities, free electricity connection, free gas connection to empower the poor has reflected a phenomenal change in their lives says PM Modi chairs 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog.