PM Narendra Modi celebrates the success of Jal Jeevan Mission on 78th Independence Day

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered a significant address from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi today. In his address, the PM also highlighted the remarkable achievement of the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure clean drinking water to 15 crore beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister Modi underscored the transformative impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at providing tap water to rural households across India. When the mission was launched, he noted, only 3 crore rural households had access to tap water. Over the past five years, the mission has made substantial progress, extending ‘Nal se Jal’ to an additional 12 crore households. As a result, approximately 15 crore beneficiaries now enjoy the benefits of tap water under this ambitious programme.

The Prime Minister praised the mission’s success in enhancing access to clean drinking water, which has significantly improved the quality of life in rural areas and contributed to the overall development of the nation.