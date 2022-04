New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared a clip from Mann Ki Baat awhere he elaborated on Madhavpur Mela as unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month’s #MannKiBaat about this unique celebration of India’s cultural diversity and vibrancy.”

The Prime Minister also shared a tweet of Gujarat tourism emphasizing the theme and joyful spirit of the mela.