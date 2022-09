New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has bowed to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi also shared a video of his thoughts on Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation.”