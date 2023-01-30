PM Narendra Modi bows to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punya Tithi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punya Tithi and recalled his profound thoughts. Shri Modi also paid homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India.”