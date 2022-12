New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra has paid tributes to Mahakavi Bharathiar, Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“I bow to the great Subramania Bharathi on his Jayanti. ‘Mahakavi Bharathiar’ embodied remarkable courage and outstanding intellect. He had a grand vision for India’s development and the empowerment of every Indian. We are working to realise his ideas across different sectors.