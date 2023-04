The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on the special occasion of his Jayanti.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“On the special occasion of his Jayanti, I bow to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu. He has left a deep impact among millions. He always placed utmost importance to serving society and empowering people. We will always work to fulfil his dreams.”