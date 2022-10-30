PM Narendra Modi bows to freedom fighter, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to freedom fighter, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja. I also recall his outstanding contribution to our nation, particularly in furthering social empowerment, farmer welfare and removing poverty. His ideals will always inspire us.”

“பெருமதிப்பிற்குரிய பசும்பொன் முத்துராமலிங்க தேவரை அவரது குருபூஜை நாளில் வணங்குகிறேன். சமூக மேம்பாடு, விவசாயிகள் நலன், வறுமை ஒழிப்பு முதலியவை உட்பட நம் தேசத்திற்காக அவர் ஆற்றிய தலைசிறந்த பங்களிப்பை நினைவு கூர்கிறேன். அவரது கொள்கைகள் நம்மை தொடர்ந்து ஊக்குவிக்கும்.”