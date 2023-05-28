PM Narendra Modi blessed by the Adheenams before the Sengol installation in new Parliament House

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was blessed today by the Adheenams before the Sengol installation in New Parliament House tomorrow.

Addressing the Adheenams, the Prime Minister said it is a matter of great fortune that they graced the Prime Minister’s residence with their presence. The Prime Minister said that it is by the blessings of Lord Shiva that he got to interact with all the disciples of Lord Shiva at once. He also expressed great delight that the Adheenams would be present tomorrow at the inauguration of the new Parliament House and shower their blessings.

THe Prime Minister highlighted the role of Tamil Nadu in the freedom struggle. He said that Tamil Nadu has been a bastion of Indian nationalism. Tamil people always had a spirit of service and welfare of Maa Bharathi. Shri Modi lamented that Tamil contribution was not given due recognition in the years after Independence. Now this issue is being given due salience, he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that at the time of Independence, question regarding the symbol of transfer of power arose and there were different traditions in this regard. “At that time, under the guidance of Adheenam and Raja Ji we found a blessed path from our sacred ancient Tamil Culture – the path of transfer of power through the medium of Sengol”, he said. Sengol, the Prime Minister said, reminded the person with it that he has the responsibility of the welfare of the country and he will never waiver from the path of duty. At that time in 1947 Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam created a special Sengol. “Today, pictures from that era are reminding us about the deep emotional bond between Tamil culture and India’s destiny as a modern democracy. Today this saga of this deep bond has come alive from the pages of history”, the Prime Minister said. This gives us a perspective to see the happenings of that time in proper perspective. We also come to know how this sacred symbol was treated, he added.

The Prime Minister specially bowed down to the foresight of Raja ji and other various Adheenams and highlighted the Sengol which initiated the freedom from every symbol of hundreds of years of slavery. The Prime Minister underlined that it was the Sengol which conjoined free India to the era of the nation that existed before slavery, and it signified the transfer of power in 1947 when the country became independent. Another significance of the Sengol, the Prime Minister said, is that it connected the glorious years and the traditions of India’s past with the future of independent India. The Prime Minister lamented that the holy Sengol did not get the respect it deserved and it was left in Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj where it was exhibited as a walking stick. It is the present government that brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhawan. With this, the Prime Minister said, we have the opportunity to revive the first moment of India’s independence during the establishment of the Sengol in the New Parliament House. “The Sengol is getting its deserved place in the temple of democracy”, the Prime Minister remarked. He expressed delight that the symbol of the great traditions of India, the Sengol, will be established in the New Parliament House. He remarked that the Sengol will remind us to continuously walk on the Kartavya Path and remain answerable to the public.

The Prime Minister said that Adheenam’s great inspiring tradition is a symbol of living pious energy. Referring to their Shaivite tradition the Prime Minister hailed the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in their philosophy. He said names of many Adheenams convey this spirit as some of these sacred names refer to Kailash, the sacred mountain which despite being in remote Himalayas are near to their hearts. The great Shaivite saint Tirumular is said to have come from Kailash to spread Shiv Bhakti. Similarly, the Prime Minister remembered many great saints from Tamil Nadu who have reverently mentioned Ujjain, Kedarnath and Gaurikund.

As a member of the Parliament from Varanasi, the Prime Minister informed about Swami Kumaragurupara of Dharmapuram Adheenam who had gone to Kashi from Tamil Nadu and established the Kedareshwar temple at Kedar Ghat in Banaras. He further added that Kashi Math in Thiruppanandal, Tamil Nadu is also named after Kashi. Throwing light on an interesting fact about this math, the Prime Minister informed that the Kashi Math of Thiruppanandal used to provide banking services to the pilgrims where one could deposit money in the Kashi Math of Tamil Nadu and withdraw it by showing the certificate in Kashi. “In this way, the followers of Shaiv Siddhanta not only spread devotion to Shiva but also did the work of bringing us closer to each other”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underscored the role of the great tradition like Adheenam in keeping the Tamil culture vibrant even after hundreds of years of slavery. He also credited exploited and deprived masses who nurtured it. “All your institutions have a very glorious history in terms of contribution to the nation. Now is the time to take this tradition forward and be inspired to work for generations to come”, the Prime Minister said.

Underlining the goals set for the next 25 years, the Prime Minister said that the aim is to build a strong, self-reliant, inclusive and developed India by the time we reach 100 years of independence. The Prime Minister emphsized that the Adheenams have a very important role when the country is moving ahead with the goals of 2047. He said that millions of countrymen have become reacquainted with the Adheenam’s role in 1947. “Your organizations have always embodied the values of service. You have presented a great example of connecting people with each other, creating a sense of equality among them”, he added.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister underlined that India’s strength depends on its unity. He warned about those who create obstacles in the way of the nation’s progress and pose various challenges. “Those who hinder India’s progress, they will try to break our unity. But I am sure that we will face every challenge with spirituality and social strength that the country is getting from your institutions”, he concluded.