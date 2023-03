The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has attended the oath taking ceremony of Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio and his council of Ministers.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Joined the oath taking ceremony of Shri @Neiphiu_Rio Ji and his Council of Ministers. I am confident that this team, which is a blend of youth and experience, will continue the good governance trajectory of Nagaland and fulfil people’s aspirations. My best wishes to them.”