PM Narendra Modi attends meeting of Shree Somnath Trust

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended the meeting of Shree Somnath Trust today. The meeting was held via video conferencing. The Trustees paid tributes to Late Shri Keshubhai Patel, ex-Chairman of the Trust.

The Trustees unanimously chose Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as the next Chairman of the Trust, to guide it in the times to come. The Prime Minister accepted the responsibility and also appreciated the efforts of Team Somnath. He expressed hope that together, the Trust will be able to further improve infrastructure, accommodation arrangements, recreation facilities and help establish stronger connection of the pilgrims with our great heritage. A review of the facilities, ongoing activities and projects was also carried out during the meeting.

Some of the illustrious past Chairpersons of the Trust include Respected Jamsaheb Digvijaya Singh Ji, Shri Kanaiyalal Munshi, Former Prime Minister of India Shri Morarji Desai, Shri Jay Krishna Hari Vallabh, Shri Dineshbhai Shah, Shri Prasanvadan Mehta and Shri Keshubhai Patel.