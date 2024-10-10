National

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Laos for Two-Day Visit

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Laos for a two-day visit. During his stay, he will participate in the India-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. These engagements aim to strengthen India’s ties with ASEAN nations and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

