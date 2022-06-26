PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany; to attend G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in German city of Munich this morning. Mr Modi will attend the G7 Summit beginning today at Schloss Elmau in Germany. The G7 is bringing together fellow democracies for deliberations on important global issues impacting humanity. This year’s G7 summit is an opportunity to send out a powerful signal of unity in these turbulent times, advocating for progress, prosperity, peace and security. The seven working sessions of the summit will focus on various topics – global economy, partnerships for developing countries, foreign and security policy, sustainability, food security, multilateralism and digital transformation.

In a statement ahead of his visit, Mr Modi said, he is visiting Germany at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany for the G-7 Summit under the German Presidency. He said it will be a pleasure to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations last month. Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G-7 Summit. The EU will be represented by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

During the sessions of the summit, Mr Modi will be exchanging views with the G-7 counties, G-7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G-7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Prime Minister said that he is also looking forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe while in Germany, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching India’s relations with European countries.

Mr Modi said, on his way back to India, he will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday. He will convey personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.