PM Narendra Modi approves ex-gratia for the victims of Koraput road accident

PMO tweeted “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate road accident in Koraput, Odissa. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.”