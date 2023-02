New Delhi : On active participation of School students in the National Philatelic Exhibition ‘AMRITPEX2023’ organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said that this is good way to further interest in philately and letter writing.

In response to a tweet thread by India Post, the Prime Minister said;

“Good way to further interest in philately and letter writing. I hope more youngsters take up these activities.”