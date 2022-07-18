PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia from PMNRF for the victims of bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

