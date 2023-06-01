PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda hold talks in New Delhi; two countries sign 7 agreements in various fields

New Delhi: India and Nepal today signed seven agreements in the fields including trade and commerce, cross border petroleum pipeline, development of Integrated Check Posts, hydroelectric projects and payment mechanism. The agreements were signed after delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in New Delhi. During the deliberations, both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to boost Indo-Nepal relationship in areas of economy, energy, infrastructure, education and people to people contacts.

Both the Prime Ministers jointly flagged off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom yard. They also inaugurated an integrated Check Post between Rupaidiha-Nepalgunj and Sunauli-Bhairahawa. They also laid the foundation stone of Motihari-Amlekhguj Oil Pipeline – Phase 2 project. The two leaders also initiated the construction work of Gorakhpur-New Butwal sub stations 400 kv cross border transmission line.

Addressing a joint press meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he had given the HIT formula for India-Nepal relations which stands for Highways, I-ways and Transways during his first visit to Nepal in 2014. Terming this a ‘HIT’ partnership, he said, several landmark achievements have been made in many sectors in the last nine years. He said, today, many important decisions have been taken to further elevate this partnership. Mr. Modi said, today the transit agreement has been concluded which will enhance connectivity between the two nations. He also said, India has set a target to import 10 thousand megawatt electricity from Nepal in the coming 10 years. The Prime Minister said, they have decided that projects related to Ramayana circuit should be expedited to further boost cultural and religious ties between the two countries.

In his address, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has lauded India’s economic and developmental transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the relationship between India and Nepal is age old and multifaceted.

The visiting Nepalese Prime Minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar this evening. This morning, the Nepal Prime Minister visited Rajghat and paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister of Nepal arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a four-day official visit to India. This is his first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in December last year. The visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of India’s Neighbourhood First policy. India-Nepal bilateral relations have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. The visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister underscores the importance given by both sides to adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership. Mr Prachanda will visit Ujjain and Indore tomorrow.