New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, installs the ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new Parliament building. PM Modi handed over the historic ‘Sengol’ by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi receives blessings of seers of different Adheenams from Tamil Nadu after the installation of the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building in Delhi.