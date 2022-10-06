PM Narendra Modi addresses IAS officers of 2020 batch in the concluding session of Assistant Secretary Programme, 2022

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the IAS officers of the 2020 batch in the concluding session of the Assistant Secretary Programme, 2022 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi earlier today.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that the officers have got the opportunity to serve the country during the Amrit Kaal and help realise the Panch Pran. He said that Officers have a key role in ensuring that the target of a developed India is achieved in Amrit Kaal. He highlighted the significance of out-of-box thinking and adopting a holistic approach in their endeavours. He cited the example of PM GatiShakti Master Plan for showcasing the significance of such a holistic approach.

Prime Minister discussed the importance of innovation and how it has become a collective effort and part of work culture in the country. He talked about the Start-up India scheme and how the number of startups in the country has witnessed a significant jump in the last few years. He noted that this has been made possible due to several Ministries coming together and working as a team through a ‘whole of government’ approach.

Prime Minister mentioned how the focus of the governance has shifted outside Delhi, to all regions of the country. He gave examples of how important schemes are now being started from places outside Delhi. Prime Minister suggested the officers develop an understanding of the local culture of the area of work and strengthen their connection with local people at the ground level. He asked them to focus on One District One Product and explore the opportunities of exporting products of their district. He also asked the officers to prepare their action plan for the Aspirational Districts Program. Speaking about MGNREGA, Prime Minister spoke about implementing the scheme in a more effective manner. He also underlined about the significance of Jan Bhagidari spirit and said that this approach can play a key role in tackling malnutrition.

Highlighting the success of Jan Dhan Yojana earlier, Prime Minister talked about the importance of digital economy and exhorted the officers to try to connect people across villages with digital economy and UPI. Further, underscoring the importance of service to the nation, Prime Minister talked about the significance of performing one’s duties, adding that the mentality of ‘Rajpath’ has now changed to the sentiment of ‘Kartavya Path’.

During the programme, eight presentations were given by the Assistant Secretaries to the Prime Minister. The topics of these presentations included Poshan Tracker: tool for improved monitoring of Poshan Abhiyaan; Enabling multi-lingual voice based digital access through Bhashini; Corporate data management; Matribhoomi Geoportal – Integrated National Geoportal of India for Governance; Tourism potential of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Changing the face of post offices through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Development of coastal fisheries through artificial structures like reefs; and Compressed biogas – fuel for future. This year, a total 175 IAS Officers of 2020 batch have been posted as Assistant Secretaries in 63 Ministries/Departments of Government of India from 11.07.2022 to 07.10.2022.