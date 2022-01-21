PM Narendra Modi address on 50th Statehood Day of Meghalaya

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of Meghalaya on 50th Statehood Day of Meghalaya. He paid tribute to everyone who has contributed to the establishment and development of the state. Speaking on the occasion, he recalled his visit to Shillong to attend the North Eastern Council Meet after becoming Prime Minister. It was the first visit to the state by any Prime Minister after a gap of 3-4 decades. He complemented the people of the state for further strengthening their identity as people close to the nature. “Meghalaya has given the message of nature, progress, conservation and eco-sustainability to the world”, Shri Modi said.

Referring to the traditions of ‘Whistling Village’ and choirs in every village, the Prime Minister saluted the contribution of the state in the fields of art and music. He said that this land is filled with talented artists and Shillong Chamber Choir has taken it to new heights. He noted that the country has high hopes from the rich sports culture of Meghalaya.

The Prime Minister also noted the growing fame of the state in the field of organic farming. “Sisters of Meghalaya have revived the art of bamboo weaving and its hard-working farmers are strengthening Meghalaya’s identity as organic state”, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment for better roads, rail and air connectivity. He said that measures have been taken to ensure new domestic and global market for the organic products of the state. The state government is making all the efforts to take the central schemes to the people. Schemes like PM Gramin Sadak Yojna and National Livelihood Mission have benefitted Meghalaya. Today, Jal Jeevan Mission has taken the piped water to 33 per cent households from just 1 percent households in 2019. Meghalaya is among the first states to use drones for the vaccine delivery, the Prime Minister informed.

In Conclusion, the Prime Minister assured the people of Meghalaya his continued support and determination to develop new sectors apart from tourism and organic products.