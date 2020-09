New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Shri Suresh Angadi, MoS Railways.

The Prime Minister said, “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

