PM Narendra Modi interacted with the #IndianArmy soldiers who were injured in Galwan Valley faceoff

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian Army soldiers who were injured in Galwan Valley faceoff, at the Army Hospital, Leh.

Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power, and I am able to say this because of braves like you,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while interacting with the soldiers, who were injured in the June 15 clash with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“We will never bow down to any power of the world,” said the Prime Minister in a veiled reference to China.

His remarks came during his interaction with the injured soldiers at a hospital in Leh.

Related

comments