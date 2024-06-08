NationalTop News

PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony to Host Leaders Acorss The World

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for his third term is scheduled for June 9, 2024. Leaders from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan will attend. A banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu will follow, emphasizing India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.

