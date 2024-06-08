PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony to Host Leaders Acorss The World

Prev Post
Use of Facial Authentication Technology by the EPS pensioners for Digital Life Certificate Submission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for his third term is scheduled for June 9, 2024. Leaders from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan will attend. A banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu will follow, emphasizing India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.
Prev Post
Use of Facial Authentication Technology by the EPS pensioners for Digital Life Certificate Submission