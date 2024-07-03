PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Remark on INDIA Bloc: ’10 Years Completed, 20 More Left’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to elevating the country during its third term. He highlighted the unprecedented nature of the NDA’s third consecutive victory and critiqued the Congress-led Opposition for their slanderous campaigns. Modi noted that some factions are beginning to realize a historical repeat after 60 years. He also mocked the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s slogans, asserting that people have given the BJP-led NDA a clear mandate, prioritizing welfare and rejecting divisive agendas. Modi emphasized the government’s dedication to achieving a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.