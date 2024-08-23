PM Modi’s Leadership Secures Rs. 40 Crore for Tripura Flood Relief

Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approves release of 40 crore rupees in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the flood-affected people in Tripura.

In a post on X Platform, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah said that “Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of Rs.40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people. The 11 NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state govt. in relief and rescue operations. No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times.”