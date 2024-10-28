PM Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Dream Soars With Tata’s C-295 Aircraft Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, marking a significant advancement in India’s defence self-reliance. This facility will manufacture 40 of the 56 C-295 military transport aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force. The initiative aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, aiming for Rs 35,000 crore in defence exports by 2025. India’s defence production reached Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, supported by strategic partnerships and policies promoting indigenous manufacturing. Investments in MSMEs and startups further enhance innovation, solidifying India’s position as a global defence powerhouse.