PM Modi visits the Ruins of Nalanda in Bihar

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi visited the Ruins of Nalanda in Bihar today. The original Nalanda University is considered to be amongst the first residential universities in the world. The ruins of Nalanda were declared as a UN Heritage Site in 2016.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Visiting the excavated remains of Nalanda was exemplary. It was an opportunity to be at one of the greatest seats of learning in the ancient world. This site offers a profound glimpse into the scholarly past that once thrived here. Nalanda has created an intellectual spirit that continues to thrive in our nation.”