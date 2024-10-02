PM Modi urges people to pledge to make cleanliness an integral part of their lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged everyone to take a pledge to make cleanliness an integral part of their lives, stating that the commitment to Swachhta is a lifelong vow, not a one-time promise. Addressing the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme to mark the 10 years of Swachh Bharat Mission in New Delhi, Mr Modi emphasised that continuous efforts are essential for achieving a clean India. He saluted the unwavering spirit of 140 crore Indians for making cleanliness a Jan Andolan, highlighting that everyone has contributed to the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He noted that events are being organized today in various parts of the world. Several state chief ministers, ministers, and other representatives are participating in this drive.

The Prime Minister said that in just 15 days of Seva Pakhwada, more than 27 lakh events were organised in the country, in which more than 28 crore people participated. He expressed that this day inspires us to fulfill the dream of India envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and other great personalities of the country. Mr. Modi appreciated the contributions of all countrymen, cleanliness workers, religious leaders, athletes, celebrities, NGOs, and media personnel in the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mr Modi highlighted that cleanliness projects worth 10 thousand crores rupees have been inaugurated today. He said, as part of Mission Amrut, water and sewage treatment plants will be set up in various cities. The Prime Minister noted that initiatives related to Namami Gange and the ‘Govardhan’ plant for the production of biogas from waste will elevate the Swachh Bharat Mission to new heights.

He remarked that even 1,000 years from now, when 21st century India is studied, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will definitely be remembered. Mr. Modi emphasised that the Swachh Bharat Mission is the world’s largest and most successful people-participation, people-led mass movement of this century.

Mr. Modi pointed out that ten years ago, more than 60 percent of the population was forced to defecate in the open, stating that this was against human dignity. He added that it was an insult to especially the Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities, and most importantly, it caused significant inconvenience to women.

He further highlighted that the construction of separate toilets in schools has reduced dropout rate of girls in lakhs of schools. Citing a study by UNICEF, he noted that village families are saving an average of 50,000 rupees every year due to improved cleanliness. He added that previously, due to frequent illnesses, this money was spent on treatment, or income was lost because people were unable to go to work due to their health issues.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister launched various projects worth over 9,600 crore rupees related to sanitation and cleanliness. These projects include initiatives under AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and 15 compressed biogas plant projects under the GOBARdhan scheme.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, Secretaries of different Ministries and Departments were present on the occasion.