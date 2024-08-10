PM Modi to visit Wayanad in Kerala today to review relief and rehabilitation efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district in Kerala today. Mr Modi is expected to reach the Kannur airport around 11 this morning and will proceed to Wayanad on an IAF helicopter. Akashvani Kochi Correspondent reports that “The Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas, devastated by the massive landslide that took place on the 30th of last month. Mr Modi is expected to visit a Bailey bridge constructed by the Army in the disaster zone, besides a relief camp and a local hospital. He will interact with the victims and the survivors of the disaster.

The Prime Minister will also chair a review meeting, where a detailed briefing will be made about the disaster, the ongoing search operations and the rescue efforts. He will return to Kannur by evening, before departing for New Delhi. The Prime Minister’s visit is crucial for rehabilitating the landslide-affected people, who are staying in various relief camps. Both the CPI-M led LDF and the Opposition UDF have appealed to the union government to declare the landslide a national disaster.

Meanwhile, an eight-member interministerial team led by the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajiv Kumar, visited the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad yesterday.