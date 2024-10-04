PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on 5th October

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on 5th October. He will travel to Washim and at around 11:15 AM, he will perform Darshan at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi. He will also pay tribute at Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim. Thereafter, at around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community. At around 12 noon, he will launch several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore. At around 4 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore at Thane. Thereafter at around 6 PM, from BKC Metro Station, he will flag off the Metro train scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR, Mumbai. He will also undertake a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations.

PM in Washim

In line with his commitment to empower farmers, Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the 18th instalment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. Further, Prime Minister will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore. The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects among others.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

Further, Prime Minister will launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. This initiative aims to increase availability of sex sorted semen at affordable price to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose. Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes, have been developed along with genotyping services. With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age.

Further, Prime Minister will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana – 2.0. During the programme, he will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

PM in Thane

In a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key metro and road projects. Prime Minister will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line – 3 worth around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground. Mumbai Metro Line – 3 is a key public transport project that will improve commuting between Mumbai city and Suburbs. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations. This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane worth around Rs 3,310 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.

Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around Rs 2,550 crore. The project comprises construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The high rise administrative building of Thane Municipal Corporation will provide benefits to citizens of Thane by accommodating most Municipal offices at a centrally located building.