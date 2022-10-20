PM Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath tomorrow; Will lay foundation stone of Kedarnath Ropeway Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath tomorrow. During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3400 crore for the development of the state.

Two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib are also included. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for road widening projects worth about Rs 1000 crore to increase the all-weather border road connectivity. These projects will boost connectivity and religious tourism in the Garhwal region.

Apart from offering prayers at Badrinath and Kedarnath, he will also address a public meeting at Mana village in Chamoli district.

Prime Minister will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.