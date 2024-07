Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kargil on Friday to commemorate 25 years of India’s victory in the Kargil war. He will pay tributes to martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial. Modi will also virtually initiate the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project, a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel at 15,800 feet on the Nimu–Padum–Darcha Road. This tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh and foster development in Ladakh.