PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha from 15-17 September

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha on 15-17 September, 2024.

On 15th September, Prime Minister will travel to Jharkhand and at around 10 AM, he will flag off Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station, Jharkhand. At around 10:30 AM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway Projects worth more than Rs. 660 crores and also distribute sanction letters to 20 thousand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar, Jharkhand.

On 16th September, at around 09:45 AM, Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar. Thereafter at around 10:30 AM, he will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. At around 1:45 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and take a Metro ride from Section 1 Metro Station till GIFT City Metro station. At around 3:30 PM, in Ahmedabad, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 8,000 crores.

On 17th September, Prime Minister will travel to Odisha and at around 11:15 AM, he will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban. Thereafter at around 12 noon, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs. 3800 crores in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

PM in Tatanagar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway Projects worth more than Rs 660 crore through video conferencing. He will lay the foundation stone for Madhupur Bye pass line in Deoghar district and Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand. After completion, Madhupur Bypass line will facilitate in avoiding detention of trains on Howrah-Delhi mainline and will also help in reducing travel time between Giridih and Jasidih and Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot will help in facilitating maintenance of coaching stocks at this station.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling which is a part of Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations. The project will help in the increased mobility of Goods and Passenger traffic considerably. Apart from this, 04 Road under bridges(RUBs) shall also be dedicated to the nation for enhancing safety to common people.

Prime Minister will flag off Six Vande Bharat trains. The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express trains will improve the connectivity on these routes:

1) Tatanagar – Patna

2) Bhagalpur – Dumka – Howrah

3) Brahmapur – Tatanagar

4) Gaya – Howrah

5) Deoghar – Varanasi

6) Rourkela – Howrah

The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student community. These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal) etc. Apart from this, Coal Mines industries in Dhanbad, Jute industries in Kolkata, Iron & Steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost.

In line with his commitment for Housing for All, Prime Minister will distribute sanction letters to 20 thousand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries from Jharkhand. He will release the 1st instalment of assistance to the beneficiaries. Prime minister will also participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46 thousand beneficiaries.

PM in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate RE-INVEST 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The programme is poised to highlight India’s impressive progress in renewable energy manufacturing and deployment. It will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference attracting delegates from around the world. Attendees will engage in a comprehensive program including the Chief Ministerial Plenary, CEO Roundtable, and specialised discussions on innovative financing, green hydrogen, and future energy solutions. Germany, Australia, Denmark and Norway are participating in the event as Partner Countries. State of Gujarat is the host state and the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are participating as Partner States.

The Summit will honour the important contributors to India’s remarkable achievement of over 200 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity. There will be an exhibition which will showcase cutting-edge innovations from public and private sector companies, start-ups, and major industry players. This exhibition will underscore India’s commitment to a sustainable future.

PM in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 8,000 crores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several key projects, including the quadrupling of the Samakhiali – Gandhidham and Gandhidham – Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol Junction.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a 30 MW solar system. He will also inaugurate a 35 Megawatt BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch, and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot.

Prime Minister will launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services.

Prime Minister will sanction more than 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin and release the first instalment for these homes, as well as launch construction of houses under the PMAY Scheme. He will also handover to the beneficiaries of the State, completed houses under both the Urban and Rural segments of the PMAY.

Further, he will also flag off India’s first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains including on routes, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

PM in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister will launch ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship Scheme of Government of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar. It is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000/- over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000/- per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. On this historic occasion, Prime Minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation Railway Projects worth more than Rs. 2800 crores in Bhubaneswar. These Railway projects will enhance Railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway Projects worth more than Rs. 1000 crores.

Prime Minister will release the 1st instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme. Prime Minister will hand over the keys of their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. He will also launch Awaas+ 2024 App, for survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, Prime Minister will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.