PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 20th – 21st June

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on 20th and 21st June, 2024.

On 20th June, at around 6 PM, Prime Minister will participate in ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

On 21st June, at around 6.30 AM, Prime Minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter.

Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K

The event “Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K” is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will inspect stalls and interact with Young Achievers of J&K.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 Major developmental projects valued at more than Rs. 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc. Additionally, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, development of Industrial Estates and construction of 06 Government Degree Colleges.

Prime Minister will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture & Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs. 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 Blocks across 20 districts of J&K, and will have the project outreach of 300,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2000 persons appointed in government service.

The foundation stone laying/inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

International Day of Yoga

On the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on 21st June 2024, Prime Minister will lead the International Yoga Day Celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s theme “Yoga for Self and Society” highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.