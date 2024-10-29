PM Modi to visit Gujarat on 30-31 October

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 30-31 October. On 30th October, he will travel to Ekta Nagar, Kevadia and at around 5:30 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar. Thereafter, at around 6 PM, he will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0. On 31st October, at around 7:15 AM, Prime Minister will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects in Ekta Nagar. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0. The theme for this year’s programme is “Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.” The 99th Common Foundation Course – Aarambh 6.0 – includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.

On 31st October, Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and offer floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of 16 marching contingents from 9 States and 1 UT Police, 4 Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band. Special attractions include Hell March contingent of NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children, ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast by Indian Air Force, among others.