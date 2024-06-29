PM Modi to Unveil Trilogy on Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s Life on June 30th

On the eve of 75th birthday of former Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release three books on his life and journey on 30th June at 12 noon via video conferencing. The event is scheduled to take place at Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The books to be released by Prime Minister include :

(i) Biography of the former Vice President titled “Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service” authored by Shri S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition

(ii) “Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice–President of India”, a Photo chronicle compiled by Dr. I.V. Subba Rao, Former Secretary to Vice-President of India

(iii) Pictorial biography in Telugu titled “Mahaneta – Life and Journey of Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu” authored by Shri Sanjay Kishore.