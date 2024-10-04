PM Modi to Release 18th Installment of PM Kisan Nidhi to Farmers Tomorrow in Washim, Maharashtra

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan hold a press conference in Bhopal regarding the release of the 18th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and two important decisions taken yesterday by the Union Cabinet related to ministry. Shri Chouhan informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 18th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi in the accounts of farmers across the country from Washim, Maharashtra tomorrow. In the last 120 days, the Government, dedicated to the welfare of farmers, has taken many farmer-friendly decisions under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and this will continue in the future as well. Our six-point strategy is to increase production, reduce the cost of production, pay fair prices for production, compensate for losses caused by natural disasters, diversification of agriculture, value addition and natural farming. Some big decisions have also been taken recently to ensure that farmers get fair prices.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that the decision taken regarding the edible oils imported in the country is having a huge impact on the production and prices of oilseeds. Imported edible oils – soybean, groundnut, mustard, sunflower, sesame had 0% import duty earlier but now it has increased to 27.5%. Earlier cheap palm oil was coming to Madhya Pradesh due to which the prices of soybean had also come down considerably. The government has also decided to buy soybean from farmers at the minimum support price so that the farmers can be given the right price. States like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka etc. will also purchase and parallel to that the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana will also continue.

Shri Chouhan said that there was a minimum export duty on the export of Basmati rice due to which export had become expensive. The minimum export duty on the export of Basmati rice has been abolished. The ban on the export of non-Basmati rice has also been lifted due to which farmers will get better prices for paddy. The export duty on onion was 40%, which has also been reduced by 20%. All these decisions have been taken so that farmers can get a fair price.

The Union Minister informed that the cabinet has taken a big decision yesterday regarding edible oils. National Edible Oil Mission has been created at a cost of 10,103 crore 38 lakh rupees. The production of edible oils in the country is very low. Breeder seeds – improved seeds, certified seeds and foundation seeds made by ICAR will be made available to farmers free of cost. For this, 600 clusters will be created across the country. 347 districts of 21 states where oilseeds are produced have been specially included. In these clusters, farmers will be given free seeds, training for higher production through new technology and 100% purchase of farmers’ production will be done. Such facilities will be provided under this mission. Oilseeds will be cultivated in 10 lakh hectares every year across the country. This area of ​​10 lakh hectares will be changed every year. In 7 years, about 70 lakh hectares of area will be taken under this scheme. Shri Chouhan said that 65 new seed centres will be established to meet the shortage of improved seeds. At present, there are 35 centres and a total of 100 centres will be established. 50 seed storage units will also be established to keep the seeds safe. We are paying more attention to those states where farmers grow only one crop. Intercropping will also be used.

Shri Chouhan informed that to protect the interests of farmers and food security, the cabinet has approved another scheme of Rs 1 lakh crore yesterday i.e. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishi Unnat Yojana have been made. A total of Rs 1,01, 321 crore 61 lakh will be spent in these schemes. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana includes soil healthy management, development of rain-fed area, agro-forestry, promotion of traditional agriculture, crop residue management, agricultural mechanization, per drop more crop, crop diversification and fund for agricultural startup. Integrated schemes will also be made on National Food Security and Nutrition Mission, National Edible Oil Mission, Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, Sub Mission on Agricultural Extension, Integrated Scheme for Agricultural Marketing, Digital Agriculture Mission and Agricultural Census Economics and Statistics in Krishi Unnat Yojana. He further said that these schemes have been kept flexible. States can take any scheme as per their convenience and invest money in it and approval for all these schemes will also be done at one go. These schemes will increase production, increase the income of farmers and will also ensure food security.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan told that there will be many benefits of Digital Agriculture Mission. This will prevent tampering of records; assessment of crop loss through remote sensing will provide full benefit of crop insurance scheme. Efforts are on to provide as much benefit as possible to farmers through digital medium. Drones have been given to the sisters of self-help groups. If there is a problem of battery running out quickly in their drone, then they will now be given 5 batteries of the drone.