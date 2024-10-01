PM Modi to Launch ₹83,300 Crore Tribal Welfare Projects in Jharkhand

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will preside over the launch of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), on 2nd October, 2024. He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple projects, collectively valued at over ₹83,300 crore. These projects will significantly boost efforts to empower tribal communities and enhance rural infrastructure across the State. (Curtain Raiser: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2060243 )
During his visit, Shri Oram conducted an in-depth inspection of the event venue and other essential facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. He also chaired a high-level meeting with local officials and organizers, issuing instructions to ensure quality and efficiency in the event preparations.