PM Modi to Launch ₹83,300 Crore Tribal Welfare Projects in Jharkhand

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will preside over the launch of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), on 2nd October, 2024. He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple projects, collectively valued at over ₹83,300 crore. These projects will significantly boost efforts to empower tribal communities and enhance rural infrastructure across the State. (Curtain Raiser: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2060243 )

The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan is a pivotal initiative that aims to foster holistic development in tribal villages, bringing transformative changes to the socio-economic landscape of the region. The projects dedicated to the nation as part of this initiative will further accelerate the government’s commitment to tribal welfare and rural progress.

In preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram, visited Hazaribagh on 30September, 2024, to review the arrangements for this landmark event. Shri Oram was accompanied by the Secretary & senior officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), to ensure that all plans are being executed meticulously.

During his visit, Shri Oram conducted an in-depth inspection of the event venue and other essential facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. He also chaired a high-level meeting with local officials and organizers, issuing instructions to ensure quality and efficiency in the event preparations.