PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of government schemes in Shimla on May 31

New Delhi : Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav yearlong celebrations, a mega joint event of various Central Ministries will be held on 31st May in which Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. In this national level programme called “Garib Kalyan Sammelan” in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Shri Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 16 schemes/programmes run by 9 Central Ministries/Departments through video conferencing. He will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth over Rs. 20,000 crores, to more than 10 crore farmers. Programmes will also be organized in various state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). As part of this series of programmes, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar will join the farmers in Pusa (Delhi).

This will be the biggest single programme ever in the country, under which there will be nationwide deliberations in all the districts during which the Prime Minister Shri Modi will interact with the beneficiaries about the impact on their lives the Central schemes have made, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Under the two-phase programme, the state/district/KVK level functions will start at 9.45 am and will be linked to the national level programme around 11 am. The national programme will be telecast live on Doordarshan’s national and regional channels. The national programme will also be webcast through MyGov, in which people will be able to register. It can also be viewed through other social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.