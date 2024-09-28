PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹11,200 Crore in Maharashtra on September 29

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs. 11,200 crore at around 12:30 PM on 29 September, through video conferencing.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate which will also mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore.

Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of Govt. of India, situated 20 kms south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The project developed under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. Central Government has approved this project with an overall project cost of over Rs. 6,400 crore for development in 3 phases.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Solapur Airport which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors. The existing terminal Building of Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s First Girls’ School at Bhidewada.