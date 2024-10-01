PM Modi to Inaugurate 147 km Road Project in Odisha’s Tribal Belt on Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over ₹83,300 crore during his visit to Jharkhand on October 2. These include the construction of 147 km of roads in tribal-dominated areas of Odisha, covering districts like Deogarh, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Malkangiri under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) Yojana.

Additionally, PM Modi will launch the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, with a total budget of over ₹79,150 crore, aimed at enhancing tribal welfare.