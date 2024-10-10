PM Modi to embark on Laos visit today to attend ASEAN-India Summit & East Asia Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Vientiane in Laos beginning today. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaideep Mazumdar, said, that during the visit, Mr. Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit.

Mr. Mazumdar informed that this will be the Prime Minister’s tenth attendance at the ASEAN-India Summit. He said Prime Minister Modi is travelling to Vientiane at the invitation of Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone. Mr Mazumdar said Prime Minister Modi, along with other heads of state in the governments of ASEAN countries, will review the progress of the relations between India and ASEAN and also chart the future direction of the relationship.