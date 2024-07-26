PM Modi to Chair 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog to Propel ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ Vision

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will chair the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on July 27, 2024, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi. This year’s theme is ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, with a central focus on making India a developed nation.

The Governing Council Meeting will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047. The meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and State Governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions. The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy with GDP crossing US$ 5 trillion and aspirations to reach a US$ 30 trillion economy by 2047. Achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and State governments. The 9th Governing Council Meeting aims to create a roadmap for this vision, fostering teamwork between the Centre and the States as ‘Team India’.

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on the recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held during 27-29 December, 2023. Under the overarching theme of ‘Ease of Living’, recommendations were made during 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries on the following five key themes:

1. Drinking Water: Access, Quantity, and Quality

2. Electricity: Quality, Efficiency, and Reliability

3. Health: Accessibility, Affordability, and Quality of Care

4. Schooling: Access and Quality

5. Land and Property: Accessibility, Digitization, Registration, and Mutation

Additionally, special sessions were also held to deliberate on Cyber Security, the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme, the Role of States, and AI in Governance which were also discussed during the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries.

In preparation for NITI Aayog’s 9th Governing Council meeting, the 3rd Chief Secretaries Conference was held at the end of December 2023, during which extensive discussions were held on these five key themes. Secretaries from the Government of India and Chief Secretaries from all States and UTs were part of the consultative process towards defining the framework and providing suggestions for the agenda of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’.

Prime Minister is the Chairperson of the NITI Aayog. Other Attendees will include Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex-officio Members and Special Invitees, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog.