PM Modi speaks to Keir Starmer and congratulates him for being elected as the UK PM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke with Rt. Hon. Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom today.

Prime Minister congratulated him on assuming charge as Prime Minister of UK and a remarkable victory of the Labour Party in the election.

Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK. The two leaders agreed to work towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, the two sides agreed to continue to promote closed people to people ties.

Prime Minister Modi extended invitation to PM Starmer for an early visit to India.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.