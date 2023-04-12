PM Modi Shares glimpses from his recent airport related programmes



The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared glimpses from his recent airport related programs.



He was replying to a tweet by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, where the Minister had informed about the highest ever capital expenditure in FY 2023 for Civil Aviation Infrastructure Development.



The Prime Minister tweeted:



“One of many manifestations of the importance we attach to top quality infrastructure. In the last few months, I have joined airport related programmes in Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Itanagar and Shivamogga. Here are some glimpses.”



