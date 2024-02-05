PM Modi Sets Ambitious Goal: India Aiming to Become Third-Largest Economy in the World During His Third Term

NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong confidence on Monday, asserting that India will ascend to the position of the world’s third-largest economy during his anticipated ‘third’ term. Responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Modi outlined his vision, stating that a ‘big decision’ will be made, laying the foundation for a prosperous India for the next millennium.

With general elections looming in April-May, Modi declared, ‘I say with confidence that in our third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world. This is Modi’s guarantee.’ He highlighted India’s remarkable progress, surpassing the UK in September 2022 to become the fifth-largest economy globally.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi criticized their lack of vision, contrasting India’s journey from the 11th to the 5th largest economy. Dismissing the Congress’s 2014 projection that it would take three decades to reach the third position, Modi emphasized the accelerated pace of India’s growth.

Addressing the achievements of his government, Modi pointed to the introduction of GST, promotion of digitalization, poverty reduction, and job creation. He outlined plans for India to become self-reliant in green energy and lead in semiconductors, fostering innovation and manufacturing.

Despite global challenges like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, Modi expressed optimism about India’s future and emphasized efforts to skill people for Industry 4.0. He concluded, ‘In the third term, we will move towards Vikshit Bharat (Developed India),’ underscoring his commitment to shaping a prosperous future for the nation.