PM Narendra Modi says every Indian is happy to see tricolor waving in water, land & sky of country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared instances of countrymen’s enthusiasm for Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan from across the country. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said that every Indian is happy to see the tricolor waving in the water, land and sky of the country.

Prime Minister thanked countrymen for their spirit towards tricolor. He said, this bold scene of incomparable respect for the tricolor shows the enthusiasm and zeal of the Indians. Mr. Modi stressed that such tricolor yatras filled with future leaders of India are going to fill everyone with the spirit of patriotism.