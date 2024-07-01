PM Modi pens an article on 75th birth anniversary of Shri Venkaiah Naidu

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today greeted former Vice President of India Shri M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday. On this special occasion the Prime Minister also penned a few thoughts on Shri Naidu’s life, service and commitment to nation building.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“Greetings to Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on his 75th birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. On this special occasion, have penned a few thoughts on his life, service and commitment to nation building.”