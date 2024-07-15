National

PM Modi pays tributes to Thiru K. Kamaraj

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Thiru K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Remembering Thiru K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected for his visionary leadership and efforts to uplift the poor. His contribution to sectors like education remain unparalleled. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil his ideals and build a society that is just and compassionate.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.